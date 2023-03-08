Actor Yul Edochie's post on International Women's Day raised a lot of questions on his page

The filmmaker, who parades himself as a proud polygamist after taking a colleague Judy Austin as his second wife, ignored both of them

Instead, Edochie, with love and appreciation chose to dedicate the post to every woman in the world

Nollywood's Yul Edochie did not celebrate any of his wives on International Women's Day.

The actor's post was general, celebrating every woman worldwide, affirming that their importance and impact in society cannot be denied.

Yul Edochie celebrates International Women's Day

Source: Instagram

Netizens were surprised that Yul, who parades himself as a confident polygamist in the face of critics, wasn't proud enough to celebrate his two wives.

The actor captioned the post with:

"Happy International Women's Day to all women."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Yul's IWD post

mirianchrista:

"Happy international women's day to all amazing women especially our Queen May,who is an inspiration to many❤️"

queendalineattahnma:

"Oga say happy international women's day to my wives & all women."

chiomauyi:

"You said you are a polygamist with your full chest post your two wives na."

mercylinaco1:

"Other people dey post they're wife if confuse was a person yul don't no who to post among Judy and may "

iamspizy:

"But u said u are a Proud Polygamist with ur Full Chest, then Post your two Wives and Celebrate them Today nahAbi u don see another woman wey don dey enter ur eye....?"

onyinye.theresa:

"Others dey post their wife, you no get liver to post any of your wives,oga please post them with your full chest and stop wishing " all women" "

adaokafoe:

"You are not the first to marry a second wife, but everything about you goes upside down. You do things everyone do that is wrong in the wrongest ways and this is why people drag you."

Judy Austin celebrates father-in-law Pete Edochie at 76

It was a day of celebration in the Edochie household as their patriarch and veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie clocked 76.

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her father-in-law.

The actress praised the living legend she described as the lion of Africa with a heart of gold.

One of the photos of the celebrant Judy posted has him carrying her son, Star.

Source: Legit.ng