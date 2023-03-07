Former Big Brother Titans housemate Juicy Jay said he was devastated to learn about AKA's death after leaving the house

The reality television star who was part of team Juiovla was evicted alongside team Yelisa on Sunday

Reacting to the news of AKA's death, Juicy Jay said he was shocked as he is a huge fan of the rapper

Juicy Jay revealed that he got the shock of his life when he came out of the Big Brother Titans house on Sunday.

The 24-year-old reality television star, who had been in the Big Brother house for more than 40 days, said he only found out about AKA's death when he got evicted.

Former Big Brother Titans housemate Juicy Jay heartbroken by AKA's death

According to TimesLIVE, the star who hails from Eastern Cape is a devout AKA follower. He used to sing along to the late rapper's jams while he was in the house.

Speaking about his idols' death, Juicy Jay said he was shocked and heartbroken to hear that the All Eyes On Me hitmaker was shot dead alongside his childhood friend and celebrity chef Tibz. He said:

"Getting the news that AKA passed away after leaving the house was a really big shock for me. He was one of my favourite hip hop artists of all time in South Africa and I listen to him a lot, I loved his vibe and energy.

"The news really rocked me. In the house I was just vibing to his music, singing his songs. He was one of those people who had really good music."

