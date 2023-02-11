People are still wrapping their heads around AKA's unexpected death as new information keeps emerging

His former manager Tebello Motosane has been identified as the second man who was gunned down with Supermega

South Africans are reeling on social media trying to process losing one of the country's greatest rappers

AKA was gunned down in Durban with his former manager Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. Image: @akaworldwide and @tebello.motsoane

AKA's death has brought the country to a standstill, and South Africans are trying to piece together the circumstances around his murder.

Unknown men in Durban gunned down the rapper while he was in the city to celebrate his birthday and perform at a club.

His long-time friend and former manager Tebello Motsoane, popularly known as Tibz, is the reported bodyguard killed with the All Eyes On Me hitmaker, reported News24.

Hip hop lovers react to AKA Kiernan Jarryd Forbes and Tebello Tibz Motsoane's death

Tributes are pouring in from fans on social media as most are waking up to the terrible news that AKA was shot on Friday night. Some mentioned Tebello's massive contribution to AKA's musical career and cultural influence in the hip-hop scene.

South African post their tributes to AKA and Tebello Motsoane

@KingMdevah wrote:

"Tebello Tibz Motsoane, former cofounder of the clothing brand Head Honcho and Showlove Consulting Founder. The man who introduced us to AKA also helped shape the South African hip-hop scene in his era."

@WhyUfikelate posted:

"Tebello "Tibs" Motsoane died along with AKA."

@Tee_NN asked:

"Tibz lo oke wajola no Tshepi vundla? Yoh"

@AkiAnastasiou tweeted:

"This is just too terrible to wake up to! So talented. So young. So authentic. Taken away so brutally. This is such devastating news. Rest easy AKA Kiernan Jaryd Forbes and Tebello Tibz Motsoane. Condolences to the families!"

@BridgetteM_10 shared:

"Rest in peace Tebello Tibz' Motsoane. What a dope guy."

@realsiyauyazi said:

"Tebello Tibz Motsoane, an entertainment expert and chef who introduced AKA to the entertainment industry, is the man mistaken for AKA's bodyguard."

Fans react to AKA's death

Source: Briefly.co.za