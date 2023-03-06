Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to social media with a post declaring support for Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his second term as Lagos state governor

The socialite visited the All Progressives Congress candidate and shared a photo taken with the governor

Chiefpriest accompanied the photo with reasons why the politician should be re-elected into office

Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has endorsed Governor Sanwpo-Olu of Lagos state for a second term.

This is coming at a time many youths are rallying behind Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for the governorship elections on March 11.

Cubana Chiefpriest has endorsed Sanwo-Olu for another four years. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In the post on his page, Chiefpriest disclosed that the governor has the four essential leadership qualities and urged Lagosians to vote for him.

He also accompanied the post with a photo taken with Sanwo-Olu in the government house.

Cubana Chiefpriest wrote:

"A good leader is a person who takes a little more than his share of the blame and a less little than his share of credit @judesanwoolu has these four essentials of leadership: humility, clarity, courage, and accessibility. Re-elect @jidesanwoolu our guy. It's time for the finishing touches."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Chiefpriest's post

_mexzy_xo:

"lol Watin sup for toll gate ! Make the baba talk first."

dion_woo092:

"Omo you no dey vote for Lagos, I no fit vote Sanwo olu.. LP WE MUVE."

emmydrille1:

"Baba you dey campaign for this man cos of your personal interest and benefits, you sef know say he's not the best candidate out there."

segiru_pedro:

"Banana chief priest relax. Na ELU P we go vote."

only_one_teke:

"You scared because of your business in Lagos state make he no go close am down like quilox."

candyshakesltd:

"Them don promise you contract. The same person you was debunking a few days ago is now the same man you want Lagosians to support."

poshqween:

"The way u just turned immediately is not just fair. I thought we are all in the page of just cause . Or did he pay you for advertisment abi to help him win obedients people heart to vote for him."

Singer Simi criticises Sanwo-Olu

Nigerian singer Simi sparked reactions online with a tweet directed at Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

In the viral tweet, Simi noted that if a governor had done well during his first term, he wouldn't need to intimidate or force people to love or even support him for a second term.

Simi's tweet stirred thousands of reactions as netizens argued for and against her stance.

Source: Legit.ng