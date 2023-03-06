Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus seems to be ready to tackle everyone who has been dragging her on social media, and she has been dishing it out hot

The Yoruba movie practitioner went all out with guns blazing over the weekend, and one of her victims was Uche Maduagwu

Uche had slammed Toyin Abraham and Eniola for celebrating the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the president-elect of Nigeria

Nollywood practitioners always succeed in serving up fights, dragging and calling outsto . The latest in the never-ending online brawl was between actress Eniola Badmus and her controversial colleague, Uche Maduagwu.

The issue between both Nollywood stars started after Uche took to social media to call out Eniola and Toyin Abraham for celebrating Bola Tinubu's victory as the president-elect at the recently concluded 2023 presidential election.

Eniola Badmus claps back at Uche Maduagwu for constantly calling her out. Photo credit: @eniola_badmus/@uchemaduagwu

In reaction to the call out Eniola Badmus to Uche's post to respond to his viral video wishing him a quick recovery from whatever illness he might be suffering from.

See the post comment made by Eniola Badmus as she reacts to Uche Maduagwu's video:

See how netizens reacted to Eniola Badmus' response to Uche Maduagwu's call-out

@wendy_adamma:

"E no sweet, e no enter."

@ksolo_hitz:

"Am I the only one who hasn’t seen a movie of this Nollywood actor Uche abi na for space him dey act him own?"

@deeha_styletrends:

"Eniola is actually the most unbothered person on social media right now."

@s_shalewa:

"This guy just like putting mouth in peoples matter..I love Eniola reply sha."

@queen_kachy:

"Thing is ,anybody who supported the evil that was done during the recently concluded presidential election will suffer it . It might be now ,it might be later but you will surely bear the consequences."

@chyomsss:

"All of una wey vote and support this rigging will suffer more. Write it down somewhere!!"

@amarah.shuga:

"If I be celebrity, Nothing fit make me reply anything coming from this guy."

@iam_shugarly:

"This guy sick normal normal may God heal him.Why werey con dey apologize to Johnson and egbegbe shey this guy dey mad ni. Must you bring her ex to go the convo always."

@officialqueendalen:

"Uche is going to reply soon."

@qmarshals:

"D only people supporting this rigging na belle infrastructure people.... dem no dey reason other people..... its well."

