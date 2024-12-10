Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing CEO has called out her arch-enemy, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, over rumours of her crashed relationship

The self-styled love expert said they should both attend this year’s Shiloh conference to pray over their love lives

Blessing CEO further queried the actress about her new fondness of always travelling and made allegations about it

Self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Nkiru Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, has invited her arch-enemy, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, to the Shiloh program set to begin on Tuesday, December 10.

On Instagram, Blessing CEO shared a video of herself shaking her backside and criticising Nkechi Blessing for suddenly choosing to keep her relationship private.

Blessing CEO urged Nkechi Blessing to attend Oyedepo's Shiloh 2024.

Source: Instagram

The controversial relationship blogger demanded an explanation for her young boyfriend's absence, as the actress appeared to have stopped posting about him.

Blessing CEO, who urged Nkechi Blessing to join her at this year’s Shiloh programme to locate another romance partner.

She also questioned the actress about her newfound love for travelling abroad and asked if she was searching for a Caucasian lover.

“Nkechi Blessing Sunday pls, where is your baby PA of the. Government?? You Dey follow us go Shiloh this December? Let us know before we close the list of the single WhatsApp group. Thank u.”

See her video below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO drags Nkechi Blessing

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialdonfiesta:

"Blessing raise to POWER 2."

theleelahbrand:

"Nkechi blessing should come and address this matter."

symple_joy':

"Anybody wey no like u enn e no go beta for that person."

kennyauto_dealer:

"Blessing pls leave my baby Nkechi for me."

stephaniedike:

"Chai! baby why are you like this? 😁 dem no Dey offend you go free oh."

anidi.precious:

"Omooo in anything you do avoid blessing Abeg😂 see as I Dey laugh God abeg oh mama you no Dey forgive."

joyagwazimndubuisi:

"All of you saying she is looking for trouble hope you remember she promised to come back like this ....... just avoid CEO at all cost."

