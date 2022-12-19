Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently received an overwhelming show of love and support from colleagues in the industry

The actress had the premiere for her highly anticipated movie, Ijakumo, and many showed up to honour her

Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, and Governor Sanwo-Olu among others were spotted in pictures and videos from the movie premiere

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham finally had the premiere for her widely-anticipated movie, Ijakumo, on Sunday, December 18, and it was nothing short of a successful event.

Colleagues in the entertainment industry showed up in their numbers to support the actress who has spent the past few months working on the project.

Celebs storm Toyin Abraham's movie premiere rocking Church-like outfits. Photo: @bellanaijaonline

Source: Instagram

The theme of the night was ‘Sunday best’ and guests showed up in stylish ensembles that could have been otherwise worn to a church service.

Check out a picture of Abraham on the red carpet of her premiere below:

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu equally showed up to support the Nollywood actress for her new movie project.

A video showing the moment Sanwo-Olu arrived at the venue surfaced online and he was spotted with the celebrant of the day.

Watch below:

Colleagues Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo and Abrah's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi were all present to support the actress.

Check out more pictures from the movie premiere below:

Celebrity couples Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe, Stan Nze and his wife also showed up for Abraham's Ijakumo premiere.

More pictures below:

Media personalities Moet Abebe and Toke Makinwa equally graced the movie premiere with their presence.

Funke Akindele holds premiere for Battle on Buka Street film

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele also premiered her movie, Battle on Buka Street.

The star-studded event went down at the Filmhouse Cinemas in the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, and many showed up to celebrate with the actress.

Celebrities like Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani and PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Jandor, were present at the movie premiere.

Guests also made sure to keep to the red and green Christmas-themed colours for the movie premiere.

