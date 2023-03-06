Nigerian singer Simi has joined other Nigerian celebrities to air her thoughts about the forthcoming 2023 governorship election in Lagos

The Afro-pop artist shared a tweet on her Twitter in response to reports that the Lagos state governor has forced every civil servant in the state to come to work with their PVC

Simi, reacting to the report, said if the governor had done well and the people loved him, he would not have needed to use force and intimidation to make people support him

Nigerian singer Simi has sparked reactions online with a tweet directed at Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

In the tweet that has gone viral, Simi noted that if a governor had done well during his first term, he wouldn't need to intimidate or force people to love or even support him for a second term.

Nigerian singer Simi goes all out at Gov Sanwo-Olu as she slams him for trying to intimidate voters and civil servants ahead of the governorship elections.

Source: Instagram

Simi's tweet has stirred thousands of reactions as netizens argued for and against her stance.

The singer, who has been very critical of the 2023 elections, noted that her statement is common sense.

See Simi's post about the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Lagos:

See some of the reactions that Simi's tweet about Sanwo-Olu stirred online

@iameniolamyde:

"Exactly, Sanwo Olu won’t have to resort to needing Toyin Abraham’s siblings to threaten and disenfranchise people."

@sos__visuals:

"Agbadorians won't like this tweet."

@gifty_kayama:

"Likewise cyber bullying and victimization can get people to vote for for you."

@enigma_xx002:

"Sanwo Olu catch your sub every seconds on Twitter Dear Lagosians."

@dr_omomurewa:

"Sanwoolu was very confident before the Presidential election. The result of the president election made him realize there is fire on the mountain so he is ready to do anything and everything to ensure he does a 2nd term. Now, let the people decide that."

@momentswithbreezy:

"Other candidates need to learn from Seyi Makinde to be honest. It’s not even a debate if he’ll be getting re-elected."

@iamcazchidiebere:

"This election actually exposed alot of notable people and the way they reason,Simi is actually an advocate of positivity..."

@amahkar:

"It is common sense, but it isn’t common amongst this set of people."

@theoreafolayan:

"Make Sanwoolu go learn Manicure and Pedicure o. No more vacancy in Alausa."

@tinuade_outfit:

"U no go sit down somewhere and maintain your lost career, continue they put mouth for politics..."

