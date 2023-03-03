Actress Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz’s alleged secret remarriage has now drawn a reaction from one of his sons, Benito

Reports had surfaced online that JJC Skillz had allegedly secretly remarried an Ebira woman in Kano state

Reacting to the news, Benito taunted his father and noted that the new bride was his 100th wife; he also revealed that he feels pity for her

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz’s alleged remarriage has drawn a reaction from his estranged son, Benito.

Shortly after the news made the rounds that the music mogul had gotten married secretly to an Ebira woman named Falilat Raji in Kano state, Benito shared his thoughts on it.

The youngster dropped a comment on a post by Instagram blogger, Cutie_Jullss, and expressed concern for his father’s new bride.

JJC Skillz's son Benito dropped his opinion about his father's new marriage. Photos: @benito.z.andrews, @_tosinsilverdam

Benito started off by taunting his father over the many times he has gotten married and called his latest bride the 100th wife. Not stopping there, he added that he feels sorry for her.

In his words:

“Wifey number 100, Kmt I feel sorry for her.”

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Netizens react as JJC Skillz’s son Benito comments about his new secret marriage

It did not take long for Benito’s comment on his father’s new marriage to trend online and become a topic of discussion. Read some of the reactions from netizens below:

Misshembe:

“Lmao this one gave birth to the weapon fashioned against him.”

maami_grace:

“Which means funke wasn’t even the problem…But,you and your mom couldn’t allow her rest.”

iamduchess05:

“Thank God. Funke will rest now, problem now has a new address, Life camp Abuja..”

bbn_highlight:

“May we not born shege in the name of child.”

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

“Lol this his son na JJC KARMA.”

ketchylee:

“Just moving from one woman’s house to another… Is he homeless???”

wiildchild01:

“He too will have kids one day.”

abigeal_willz:

“His son = shege banza‍♀️‍♀️.”

kemilicious__kemi:

“Which kind of pikin be. this, so disrespectful.”

roseokpo:

“Don’t blame the boy, this is what happens when men have kids with different women . There is always a price to pay. If u want to have a happy home, don’t bring your kids into your matrimonial home. They will never like another woman no matter how nice u treat them. Love and care for them from afar and if u have money, build them their one beautiful houses. Funke is a good woman, the boy needed help cos he is definitely growing up and he was just rebellious as a normal teen.”

Funke Akindele's ex-husband JJC Skillz secretly remarries in Kano

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, allegedly secretly got remarried in Kano state.

According to reports from blogger Tosin Silverdam, JJC Skillz got married to an Ebira woman from Kogi state named Falilat in Kano state.

Silverdam also shared a video of the couple’s alleged wedding invitation card that displayed that the event took place on February 10, 2023.

