Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has made the news after netizens dragged him over his unkempt appearance

The music star recently posted a photo where he flaunted Gambian money but netizens were more focused on his dirty fingernails

The music star’s unclean nails had a lot of netizens dragging him as they wondered how ‘a whole celebrity’ like him would have nails like that

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is now being dragged on social media over his dirty fingernails.

On March 6, 2023, the Zazu Zeh crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself flaunting wads of cash.

In the photo, the music star was seen holding the Gambian currency and his fingernails were on full display.

Photo of Portable's dirty fingernails gets netizens talking. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

However, only a fraction of his followers noticed the money and many of them commented on the state of his hygiene.

Portable’s dirty nails became the topic of discussion as netizens dragged him over them. See his post below:

Social media users drag Portable over dirty fingernails

Shortly after the photo was posted online, many social media users stormed Portable’s comment section to share their thoughts. Read some of their reactions below:

omendarod:

“Stop being dirty nail cutter is only 20 bob buy one and cut your nails ni*gga .”

itz_az__:

“See nails a whole celebrity see how nails is f^**ckin dirty.”

justinah_macbisola:

“Nails .”

sunfitness24:

“@portablebaeby Zeh nation Abeg cut yours nails or clean them na .”

official_royalboi:

“This guy try freshen up Biko.”

official_gidi1:

“See your nails.”

obiucdanielz_love:

“You be mechanic Abi watin.”

big_5ve:

“See as all your fingers dirty .”

percyboss01:

“See ur dirty fingers‍♂️.”

