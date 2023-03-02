The mother of the late Whitney Adeyemi has revealed what actually killed he daughter, a 12-year-old Chrisland pupil

After receiving the autopsy report, Blessing Adeniran disclosed how her daughter died, upon school claim

According to Blessing, while the school claimed her daughter slumped and died, autopsy result has shown that the late Whitney was actually electrocuted

Blessing Adeniran, the mother of the 12-year-old Chrisland pupil, Whitney, who died during the school’s inter-house sports, has made a shocking revelation.

On Wednesday, March 1st, in an Instagram live video shared and sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday morning, March 2nd, Mrs. Adeniran disclosed that an autopsy carried out on her daughter showed that she died of electrocution, a report by The Punch confirmed.

Mother of 12-year-old Whitney speaks on what killed her daughter. Photo credit: Blessing Adeniran

In the video, she said,

“I want to thank everyone for your support, your calls and messages have helped us go through this very difficult period.

“The autopsy result is out and Desola was electrocuted. My daughter died of electrocution. I have been subjected to trauma for the past two weeks. Tomorrow will make it three weeks my baby died. The school made me think I was crazy They started pushing the narrative of she was sick; she was sickly. They sent letters and publications out."

Video goes viral

Watch the video of her revealing how Whitney died;

Nigerians react

Nigerians reacted to the video;

hadasaah wrote:

"The Holyspirit who is the comforter will comfort you and your household. All is well."

livinglife902100 wrote:

"That water they poured on her was the final straw. Imagine someone being electrocuted and they pour the person water.

churchgirlsgang wrote:

"May God comfort you

diaryofakitchenlover wrote:

"My goodness !!!!

Source: Legit.ng