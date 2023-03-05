Twelve-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran, who died during the school’s inter-house sports activities at Agege Stadium, Lagos State, has been laid to rest on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023

The school management had released a statement after her death that she slumped in “public view and not under any hidden circumstances", but the mother countered the school's claim

In a new development, the Management of Chrisland School said it had no plans of exhuming Whitney's body as speculated in some quarters

The Management of Chrisland School has revealed its position regarding the developments surrounding the autopsy report.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, the school management maintained the death of Whitney Adeyemi Adeniran was a huge loss to the school and the nation at large.

The school management described as false, the claims making rounds on the internet that they intend to exhume Whitney's body.

"The Management of Chrisland School is aware of the developments around the autopsy report on the unfortunate death of one of her students, Whitney Adeniran.

"We are once again by this statement, expressing our deepest regret. We are deeply saddened and sorry about Whitney’s death. We are remorseful and sorry to Whitney’s parents. We are sorry to our parents and the entire community that hosts our school. We are also very sorry to the nation at large. It was a huge loss to the School.

"We express equal measure of apology to the Nigeria Media, another critical stakeholder, in case we have sent unbearably quiet signals. We have been quiet because this was a death so shocking, we opted more for introspection and moral rectitude rather than strutting around the Media space to seize narratives. Moreso, we considered it imperative to allow the parents and indeed the entire Adeniran family the honour of their privacy as we all mourn this unfortunate loss. Whitney Adeniran was a bright and lovely student. She was popular and friendly. Her memory lives with us."

Chrisland debunks claims its intends to exhume Whitney's body

"We hereby vehemently refute the claim making the rounds that Chrisland School intends to exhume Whitney’s body. We have no such plan and assure the public that we are also parents in mourning and will not do or subscribe to anything that paints such insensitive optics that prevents our dear daughter from resting. We assure you all that no such thing will happen. Rather than do this, plans are underway to immortalize Whitney’s name so she can remain indelible in our consciousness. This is without prejudice to the ongoing Corona inquest but it is a honour we owe her.

"While not pre-empting the investigation, the School wishes to state that the management understands and appreciates the outpouring of emotions from this unfortunate incident. However, we have adopted the caution of quiet sobriety and have refrained from responding to every issue on social media because of our conviction that Whitney’s memory is better served with moral rectitude and a sober introspection.

"Responding to every sensation or misinformation peddled therefore, does not serve this purpose and we therefore continue to uphold restraint. Unfortunately this quiet is coming with regrettable, misconstrued conclusions.

"Nonetheless, Chrisland Schools will continue to cooperate with the authorities throughout the duration of the investigations, and also offer the parents every necessary support in this grieving period.

"As an organisation, Chrisland School expresses its total trust in the investigation process, which was why the School authority insisted on the Corona Inquest in the first place, to help clear every doubt against insinuations of a cover-up and to provide us with learning curves to guard against future occurrences, not only to Chrisland students but also other young ones out there that may be recreating in public facilities.

"Notwithstanding the above, we shall continue to cooperate and submit to due diligence till the Corona inquest runs its full course which would accord our beloved Whitney, her family and indeed ourselves, a closure. We owe Whitney this dignity and our sincere and unreserved demonstration of respect.

"In the meantime, we have continued to engage the Adenirans. We are not relenting, because she is our daughter too and we shall always be there with the family to navigate this dark period.

"To all those who have stood truly by us and the Adenirans at this trying moment, we convey our sincere gratitude", Chrisland Schools Management noted.

