Much-loved singer Omah Lay has, in one way or another, continued to get his fans concerned

An old picture of the musician piqued the interest of netizens, especially his facial expression

Many tried to depict the message his tired eyes tried to convey, while others made fun of the juvenile looks

Much-loved Nigerian singer Omah Lay caught the attention of netizens once more as an old picture of him surfaced on the internet.

The Boy Alone crooner got many reacting hilariously to a throwback photograph showing what he looked like when he was younger.

Omah Lay's throwback picture sparks reaction online Credit: @notjustok, @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

Many of the singer’s fans who came across the picture linked it to his most personal song, Soso, because of how his eyes in the old shot were filled with many obscure emotions.

See the post below

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to Omah Lay’s old picture

mauric.e__:

"I poto poto my eyes."

boy_gelado_:

"Who be this one again."

lucilucilla7897:

"PH boyOmah lay.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

davoniiii:

"Dey like pastor Chris pikin here."

don_bb01:

"Lover boy."

johnelngmusic:

"Omah Lay, I left my wife to concentrate on his music, now I'm single."

Many worried as Omah Lay rants about ex-lover

Nigerian singer Omah Lay shared a video of him outside the country that left many worried.

Omah Lay, in the video, was seen speaking on the streets as he sent a message to an ex-girlfriend, who jilted him.

Many of his colleagues, fans and followers, have reacted differently to the video, as many perceived all was not well with him.

_gholdie commented:

"Are you sure this guy is alright? I feel this guy is going through a lot right now."

Omah Lay uses Tiwa Savage’s photo as display pic on Twitter

Tiwa Savage is one Nigerian celebrity who has defied age and has managed to look younger than her age.

The much-loved singer has remained hot over the years, and it is no wonder that a lot of men have crushes on her.

Popular young singer Omah Lay got the internet buzzing after he decided to change his profile display photo on Twitter to Tiwa's image.

Source: Legit.ng