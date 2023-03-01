Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Yul-Edochie, has taken to social media to react to Peter Obi losing the presidential election

The socialite shared a photo of the Labour Party politician and accompanied it with strong words of encouragement for him

According to May, Peter Obi is a great man that is truly loved by the people, adding that he outdid himself

Nigerian socialite, May Yul-Edochie, has reacted to Peter Obi losing the country’s presidential election on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Yul Edochie’s first wife shared a photo of Peter Obi and accompanied it with strong words of encouragement.

According to her, Obi is greatly loved by the people, and he is a great man. She also spoke on the hope Nigerians had in him as well as the oneness and collective effort on display during the presidential election.

May Yul-Edochie encourages Peter Obi over election loss. Photos: @mayyuledochie

She wrote:

“I don’t have the right words but I know you outdid yourself. Sir, @peterobigregory you are a great man that is truly loved and by the people. So many people see hope in you and and have so much faith in your capabilities.

"In the past few days, I’ve seen oneness and collective effort in display irrespective of individual differences and I’m so impressed with my fellow Nigerians.

"Nigeria is our beloved country and the only country we have. We will continue to pray for a better nation in which the average citizen get a fair level of existence.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as May Yul-Edochie encourages Peter Obi after losing presidential election

Read what some netizens had to say about her post below:

stephlox.travels:

“In less than one year he pulled all those waves I respect this man, in my opinion he won and me and my family will not suffer in this government Amen.”

ovie1ne1235:

“The legitimate winner of the 2023 election.”

ify.luv:

“He Made History, Everything Created By God ,Is Aware That He Won The Election....”

divine6943:

“Is too early to post this kind of thing. Are we hopeless yet?? What is all this . Only shows we have given in to defeat.”

queen_bunmi113:

“I really don’t understand why we all seat back fold our hands n watch our rights stolen from us.”

princeoyeg:

“Obidients is now a movement.. don't be discouraged we will keep the movement going.. they will start discouraging not to come out to vote again.. don't mind them, you can see our votes counts, we won 12 states without rigging despite them rigging us. We won't give up. Let's keep sharing this on all platforms.”

fineugy:

“Social media be like where person die...God abeg..when will Nigeria election be free and fair?”

mrsjennyseun:

“Have you noticed Nigerians are a bit quiet about the victory of Ahmed Tinubu? What's happening? All I see is the happy new month messages.”

MC Oluomo's son taunts Peter Obi after Tinubu won presidential election

Shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was announced as the new president of Nigeria, many of his supporters took to social media to celebrate and gloat.

One of his ardent supporters and MC Oluomo’s son, King West, took to his Instagram stories to share a series of posts to celebrate Tinubu’s win and also to gloat.

In another post, King Westt taunted Tinubu’s opponent from the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and called him a boy.

