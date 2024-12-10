Ex-BBNaija housemate Doyin David got the attention of netizens after she shared why she has not been seen publicly with any man

The former reality star told her fans to ask her any question and she would respond to them amicably

Several of her fans sent in questions and the responses she gave had netizens wondering what was wrong with her

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Doyin David has opened up on why she has not been seen with a man publicly.

In a question-and-answer segment with her fans on her Instagram stories, she said that she dates animals. That was why her fans have not been able to link her with any man.

BBNaija's Doyin reveals why she hasn't been seen with any man publicly. Image credit: @officialdoyin_/IG

Source: Instagram

The fashionista also revealed that when she was in school, she used to attend night clubs. However, she felt she has outgrown that kind of lifestyle and preferred to sleep more.

Netizens felt BBNaija's Doyin took the question of why she has not been seen with any man too far. They added that she was very good with savage responses.

See BBNaija Doyin's posts below:

BBNaija's Doyin speaks on dating animals. Screenshot credit: officialdoyin_/IG

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Doyin speaks on dating animals

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to BBNaija's Doyin's claim that she dates animals below:

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

"Leave savage reply for Doyin. She’s good at that."

@__iam__precious:

"This girl self, her dark sense of humor is taller than her."

@carolinedamiro:

"This Doyin ennn, her mouth too bad."

@iamflorencechioma:

"From her mouth to God’s ears."

@mhizflexy:

"Dear Doyin, everything no be fight o."

@incorruptible_babe:

"No be you ask make them ask anything. Simple question you vex. Must it be dating, can't you be with man without touching him? Na wa."

Doyin says she loves rich men

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija's Doyin had granted an interview where she spoke about the things she wanted in a man.

The reality star said she cannot date a man who lived on the mainland because all her dealing takes place on the island.

Doyin also said her man must be comfortable because she will give her children a good upbringing like her parents gave her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng