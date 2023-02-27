Gabriella, daughter of LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was out and about to carry out her civic duties over the weekend

Photos of Gabriella and her husband at their polling unit in Anambra have surfaced in the online community

Nigerians gushed over the simplicity of the couple while others expressed concerns over their safety

Friends and family members also joined several supporters over the weekend to vote for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The politician’s grownup daughter, Gabriella, and her husband were spotted at their polling unit in Anambra state on Saturday, February 25.

Pictures of Peter Obi's daughter Gabriella and hubby at polling unit surface on social media. Photo: @mylagoslately/@peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

Both husband and wife appeared in simple outfits in viral pictures that captured them carrying out their civic duties.

One of the photos making the rounds on social media captured Gabriella exchanging pleasantries with familiar faces at the polling unit.

Check out the pictures as spotted on social media below:

Nigerians react to pictures of Peter Obi’s daughter

breezyofjos_ said:

"See as them dey ❤️❤️."

mercified_n said:

"Simplicity at its peak."

themy__tee said:

"See how simple dey look ❤️."

manifoldchocolateng said:

"Why are you trying to put her in danger, we don't need this now, a time when they are looking for anything LP to destroy...agents, LP observers and all ... please you people should stop ahh."

bellarosa16 said:

"We don't need this now, it's not even safe."

