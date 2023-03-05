Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde trends online after she made some emotional revelations about her childhood during an interview

Omotola Jalade revealed that after she lost her, she became almost emotionless and was close to going into prostitution to survive

Omotola noted that she had to learn how to be emotionless after losing her dad at the age of 12 because life and its challenges came at her really fast and at a young age

Ace Nollywood actress and singer Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has sparked reactions with some personal revelations about her childhood that she made during an interview with Chude Jidenwo.

During the interview, Omotola revealed that her dad died when she was 12. She also shared that she was in boarding school in Kaduna when the sad event happened. Omotola also noted death almost derailed her life.

Nollywood actress Omotola reveals the one thing that changed her life forever. Photo credit:@realomosexy/@chudeity

Source: Instagram

Omosexy shared during the conversation how she had to learn how to be emotionless and has never cried for anything again in her life since after her dad died.

Listen to an excerpt of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's talk about her childhood with Chude below:

See how netizens reacted to Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's emotional interview

@Common Sense Sisters:

"OMG we are so sorry you lost your dad at a very young age. May his soul continue to Rest In Peace. Thank you our legendary Omotola for sharing your story❤."

@Ene Shado:

"I have the same bond with my dad! I always pray for God to keep him for me because I can't even live without him."

@oyinade84:

"The part she is talking about her dad reminds me of when my dad passed when I was 10yrs. This was so similar scenario, we were on vacation in Ibadan. Had to cut it short to Lagos only to find out daddy passed from a heart attack. I hate to recall that day & moment."

@Ladi Abin:

"This really hit home for me because this is the exact way I found out my Dad died and I haven’t been the same since."

@Judith Isiuwa Asoro:

"See how she dressed gorgeously and decently. I will always respect women like this!!!!"

@Manu Njoh:

"Omg this story is identical to mine.Of how I lost my Dad. This is SO CRAZY. I was in boarding house too."

@Ranita Med:

"I can relate so much to this , remember I had lectures the next morning after I lost my dad . I doubt I can ever heal from that."

@Ngozi ukoha:

"I know that kind of feeling i mean the feeling of loosing someone that you're so close to, i remember when i lost my elder sister i was so trumatized and among all my family members she was the only one that loves and care for me so dearly and i loved her more than anything in this world even up till this day and while watching this interview everything has just started reflecting on me again. It's really hurt a lot."

Source: Legit.ng