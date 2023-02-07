Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has clocked the milestone age of 45 to the joy of many fans

The movie star turned the new age on February 7, 2023, and she took to social media to celebrate it

Omotola posted a series of lovely birthday photos online and fans gushed over how good she still looks

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has caused a buzz on social media after she clocked a new age in style.

On February 7, 2023, the veteran movie star clocked 45 and she took to social media to celebrate.

On her verified Instagram page, Omotola shared some lovely birthday photos of herself that left her fans gushing.

In the photos, the movie star rocked a long purple tube gown with silver embellishments on the chest area. She complemented the outfit with chunky silver bangles and dropping earrings which peeked from her long and wavy hair.

Omotola then accompanied the photos with a simple caption that let fans know it was her birthday. She wrote:

“+ 1 . Joyful ……”

See her post below:

Fans and celebrities gush over Omotola’s 45th birthday photos

Shortly after the actress announced her birthday online, many fans and celebrity colleagues took to her comment section to wish her well. Read some of their messages below:

lincedochie:

“Happy birthday to you, the original hour glass beauty for all time. The one and only OmoSexy. May lines fall in pleasant places for you as you grow older. Have a blast. Pop champagne.”

chinonsoarubayi:

“Plus 1 and se*xier than ever. Happy birthday HRM the Queen.”

david _stephen:

“Happy Birthday ICON”

effyze:

“Happy birthday legend !!!”

ucheogbodo:

“Happy Birthday Omo se*xy.”

Temiotedola:

“Happy Birthday queen!!”

Amarakanu:

“Undisputed Queen. Happy birthday @realomosexy Many more beautiful lines aligned for you.”

thedorathybachor:

“Happy Birthday to the Se*xiest of them all ❤️❤️”

Omotola laments about Nigeria after 2 years in US

Nollywood's Omotola finally came to the realization that Nigerians are suffering unnecessarily with happenings in the country.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the actress revealed that her eyes are now open to the plight of Nigerians after living in the US, a working system for two years.

She continued by saying that many things a lot of people allowed to slide or just managed are crazy when thought about, and she's deeply frustrated at the depth and volume of needless suffering meted out to Nigerians.

