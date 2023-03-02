A trending video of a plus-sized pregnant woman lamenting over pre-labour pains has gotten people emotional

The lady who was sitting on a hospital bed, held her head and sighed in pain while speaking about her pregnancy

In the video, she exclaimed that the pain was getting worst by the day and she was looking forward to her delivery

Some women experience an easy pregnancy journey, but for others, it is usually a tough period filled with incessant mood swings and pains.

A heavily pregnant plus-sized woman has lamented on TikTok over the pains she has been experiencing during her journey.

Plus-sized woman shows off baby bump Photo Credit: @misskea2005

Source: TikTok

According to her, her due date for delivery was in a few weeks. She was spotted in the hospital sitting on a hospital bed, holding her head in pain and expressing anxiety.

She painfully noted that she can no longer wait for her due date as the pain she was experiencing was getting worst by the minute and she was barely holding on due to the extreme pain.

"The pressure is getting worse. We're almost there. A few more weeks to go. I haven’t been so well kept this pregnancy, but I tried to do a little something whenever I stepped outside of the house."

Social media reactions

@annieboabeng wrote:

"How old he is up in there?? Tell him come on out so he can celebrate his sweet 16."

@natsgotcookies said:

"Baby in there like we got a upstairs and a downstairs."

@thatgalkeek wrote:

"She having Jody off baby boy."

@elizaaamm wrote:

"That baby can do a whole front flip, back flip, cartwheel, a tiktok dance and all in there!"

@flawlessshev wrote:

"WERE THE LADY WITH THE LISTTTTTTTTT congratulations."

@toxic_sludge0 wrote:

"My son was 10lb4oz. The nurses joked he'd walk to the car with us."

@gorjesslone wrote:

"You got this!"

@beyoutiful_ree wrote:

"People are just rude! For what though?! No pregnancy or body is the same, esp for plus sized women! Congratulations!"

@spoilbrat61887 wrote:

"Praying for a safe delivery!"

@niaatheestallion write:

"I'm sorry what is it exactly that she's having?"

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman flaunts huge baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that over time, some Nigerian women have been recounting their diverse experiences during pregnancy. While some disclosed that their skin colour changed, others said their teeth fell out, and their legs got swollen.

A Nigerian lady, Debby Phillips, has joined the host of others in recounting their pregnancy experience. In her case, her nose got visibly bigger, and her skin colour got darker. A video on TikTok showed how she went from a fair, slim lady with a sizeable nose to a darker skin tone with a more prominent nose and swollen face.

Before pregnancy, all her pictures were bright, shiny and sun-kissed. The 'during pregnancy' pictures revealed a darker atmosphere with a chubby body. One of the reels in the video showed her dancing with her big tummy. Another showed how her face was rough and swollen, and her already big nose was now bigger.

Source: Legit.ng