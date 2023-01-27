Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has joined the troop of Nigerian stars who are now living their lives outside the country

After two years of experiencing a working system, the actress has asked why Nigerians are suffering needlessly

According to Omotola, Nigerians are too intelligent a people to endure and manage the craziness everyday

Nollywood's Omotola Jalade has finally come to the realization that Nigerians are suffering unnecessarily with happenings in the country.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the actress revealed that her eyes are now open to the plight of Nigerians after living in the US, a working system for two years.

She continued by saying that many things a lot of people allowed to slide or just managed are crazy when thought about, and she's deeply frustrated at the depth and volume of needless suffering meted out on Nigerians.

The mum of four also added that Nigerians are too intelligent a people to be lie this and asked why suffering must be involved to get anything done.

Actress Omotola confirms relocation abroad with family

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekehinde shared her take on Genevive Nnaji’s mental breakdown claim.

Genevieve stayed away from social media since she deleted every post on her Instagram page, leaving fans worried.

Omotola, in a response to a fan who asked her about Genevieve, said she doesn’t have anything to say about it but gave a glimpse of hope as she is sure the Lion Heart actress will speak to her fans soon.

In a report via the Nation, the actress also confirmed that she and her family have relocated to the US.

