Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire recently stirred up a major conversation online as she finally revealed what she did to win Freddie Leonard's heart

Peggy made this revelation during a conversation with a netizen who enquired from her what she did to win Freddie's heart.

The actress revealed during her hugely elaborate wedding to the screen god that she had to wait and watch her hubby grow for seven years when they were dating.

Ace Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire continues to enjoy every moment of her new marriage to screen god, Freddie Leonard, as she reveals online the special thing she did to win his heart.

A trending conversation was sparked online when a fan of Freddie Leonard took to her page to ask the actress what she did to win the actor's heart.

Peggy Ovire stirs reactions online as she reveals what she did to win Freddie Leonard's heart. Photo credit:@peggyovire/freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

Peggy responded to the enquiring female who described Freddie as her crush, that it was through patience that she was able to win her hubby's heart.

Legit.ng recalls, that weeks ago when the young couple got married, Peggy gave a speech where she showered Freddie Leonard so much encomium while disclosing that her relationship with the act was nearly seven years old.

She also shared, that she had known Freddie way before he became the screen god that many ladies now fall over themselves just to have a taste of.

See Peggy Ovire's conversation with a fan about how she won Freddie Leonard's heart:

See how netizens reacted to Peggy Ovire's conversation with Fan about Freddie Leonard

@bt_clothings:

"We no go rest for this patience a lot of girls have been more patient dan u n he nva married dem so u are more lucky."

@ozi.ijn:

"She said patience, not LONG SUFFERING. I come in peace."

@prettywildflower:

"Patient really works Buh den again make sure u two are on dsame page see d future together nd back it up wit prayers."

@uvbi__official:

"You are lucky he married you !!! You would have start searching for love at the age 38 or 39 years see you see menopause patience my foot you get luck !!! Good radiance to bad rubbish stop advising young girls wrongly madam Izeigbe."

@sharonofficial126:

"If you mistakenly patient with urhobo man you go see shege pro max because them go marry another girl for your front."

@amjennywhyte:

"Patience works when the person is on the same page with you. What works for A may not work B."

@dinma_cisca:

"She said patience ooo! She didn’t say endurance or long suffering!"

Source: Legit.ng