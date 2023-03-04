A lady has gone viral on social media after disguising herself as popular Nigerian singer, Korra Obidi

In a video shared on TikTok app, the pretty lady dressed like the singer and danced just like her

Reacting to the video, social media users spotted her resemblance with the singer and questioned if they were related

A lady has gone viral on social media after showing off her love for controversial singer, Korra Obidi.

The lady who claims to be a die-hard fan of the singer danced and whined her waist just like her.

Lady dances like Korra Obidi Photo Credit: @Sierraleonnekorra1

Source: TikTok

In the video, she stood beside a young man and danced for him with so much energy. Some netizens asked questions to know if she was related to Korra in any way.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video

@agyapomaado3 said:

"l thought it was Korra."

@queenjoynwankwook reacted:

"U're trying. Korra is your Mentor but add your own talent too after u've made yourself known. Nice concept."

@akwagokattyambeub stated:

"She is like korra,courage small girl."

@merthurbessy remarked:

"Originality is key. Korra is an I don't care person, she will disappoint you by not bothering about u. do yo own thing, we will enjoy it."

@rosey_173 stated:

"Throw it on him he's acting shy. Shy guy you're out of package now."

@c.p40 added:

"I like u and ur style but please don't stop trying to be Kora, it's too much now dear."

Lady disguises to look like Nancy Isime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Bundy, has proved her love for ace media personality, Nancy Isime, in a spectacular way. The young woman who expressed her undying love for Nancy Isime, decided to go an extra mile to prove it.

She bought same kind of outfits with her role model and rocked it in a video to recreate Nancy's photo. A video which she shared on her TikTok page @mhitzbundy showed her holding the clothes and hat she bought, before proceeding to put them on.

She placed a photo of Nancy Isime beside her and then posed like her. They looked like same person. Nigerians have shared their thoughts with majority of people stating that she killed the recreation.

Source: Legit.ng