Famous Nigerian videographer TG Omori triggered Nigerian immediately after Bola Ahmed Tinubu was announced as the president of Nigeria

The entertainment hotshot took to Twitter to brazenly analyse the victory of the All Progressive Congress, which led to outrage among netizens

Omori’s statement seemed to be affected more by Obidients and supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDPP)

Ace Nigerian videographer sparked reactions online after the statement accosting Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The entertainment hotshot took to Twitter to say how he felt about the All-Progressive Congress being the ruling party at the moment.

Tweeting, "the game is a game." Made other Nigerians troll him endlessly

A tweep challenged him by saying:

"It’s always a game for everyone until a member of your family is right in the middle of mishaps."

Omori continued his statement by noting that it was sympathy and stupid emotions that put Nigerians in this condition.

"Play the game or stand outside and be crying for fair play," he said.

See their tweets below

Nigerians react

celestina_kings:

"Nsogbu Adiro we shall remind you soon… just ask the people before you they came asking Nigerian youths for help soon you will be needing justice and we all we remind you that THE GAME IS THE GAME."

dbigluck:

"Nigeria nor de feed anybody so leave who wan be president make he be president do your things."

prankhottie:

"A man who gains power unfairly will never govern fairly.✍️"

itzdavidscott:

"Na now the mumu wan talk about game, you get the idea of the game and said nothing, awon Gameboy..... everywhere hypocrisy. I weep for this country."

donald_olu:

"Mr. Yakubu's hatchet job is done. The CJN's part of the grand scheme is therefore activated. If anyone has an iota of hope left in the Nigerian Judiciary, they may hope, but as for me, it is CheckMate. A country where people are bigger than the country, is no country but a private enterprise."

julianvowlet:

"This guy, u will think that cos u are the top director u can do anyhow, pray u reign as long as clerence Peters, ask the like of Avalon okpe, unlimited la and Patric Elis, where are they today, just dey play."

