Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu, who recently declared his candidature for membership in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency 1 under the Labour Party, has addressed an open letter to the Obidient family.

The Johnson’s Family actor expressed his profound gratitude to the Obidients for their overwhelming influence during the presidential elections, celebrating their determination.

Actor Olumide Oworu writes letter to Obidients family Credit: @olumideoworu

Source: Instagram

Tari, as he is fondly called, urged every supporter of the Labour Party to keep calm as "Peter Obi considers all illegal options for redress."

He encouraged the people to maintain faith in the movement and pleaded for their utmost support in the governorship and state assembly elections.

See his post below

Nigerians react to Olumide’s plea

alive_sammy:

"I go vote for you."

okeville4u:

"Good replacement for Desmond Elliott, and in the right team, victory is assured."

lumioflagoz:

"But ur governor no get sense … he can be d sug governor ooo… but Lagos state Governor… make he Dey ."

frankieogar:

"We stand with Labour. @olumideoworu you and Gov Rhodes are the new looks for Lagos state. God bless Nigeria."

kim_betterpikin:

"Looks like late minute decision. Ur first campaign/poster was days before the presidential election. This will be sentiments voting. I am your actor fan not politics. You guys have no manifesto , no campaign. No strategy.m. Lagos is not a joke and i am passionate about it. Make person no go vote cos of Affiliation. Wish you all the best."

packagedjteejuiz:

"You're a great actor but I'll not join people to vote blindly just because we must unseat some people, the fight is not against anybody, it's about bad governance, if you want me to vote for you, you'll prove it ....post your manifesto just like you've been posting posters these days."

sodiq_babatunde153:

"Olumide did you know what i like us to do now is to get LP membership card and we should try to form meeting across the 36 state in Nigeria before 4years to this time ooo...you guys should pls think what i just suggest if that will start and stand LP for me because am tired of APC and PDP ooooo."

