Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi made headlines after he got emotional and wept during his press conference on Thursday, March 2

Actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May Edochie was among those who reacted to the video as she shared her thought about the election

May’s comment stirred different reactions from netizens, while many applauded her, others told her to face her marriage

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s wife, May was among the many Nigerians who reacted to the moment the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi wept live on TV on Thursday following his defeat to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Obi, who emerged third in the election, claimed that he won and vowed to take legal action.

May Edochie shares her opinion about Peter Obi's press conference. Credit: @mayyuledochie @peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, which was shared on popular blogger Tunde Ednut’s page, May said she had a feeling it would end in praise for Obi.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“For some reason, I have a feeling it will end in praise. We are tired of suffering in a land that is filled with milk and honey. All we need is a new Nigeria. Let the will of God be done.”

See May Edochie’s comment below:

Screenshot of May Edochie's post. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to May Edochie's comment

See some of the reactions below:

paolo_tino3:

"@mayyuledochie talk to ur Mumu husband and him overrated father to try get some sense."

ykaymoney:

"@mayyuledochie and you think is Peter will do the best you dey deceive yourself those who is suffering know them self you’re not part of them so drop it."

myyddearest:

"@mayyuledochie you have watched too much Nigeria movies ."

ekunsgreat

"@mayyuledochie de play ..come draw am now ..social media supporter with social media president ..noise don reduce."

mimshak07:

"@mayyuledochie I’m with you on that."

adamma_theophilus:

"@mayyuledochie from your mouth to God's ears."

May Edochie celebrates Peter Obi's win in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that May Yul-Edochie called for hope and optimism that the Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi can still emerge as the winner of the 2023 national election.

The brand influencer, in her post, advised the Labour Party to savour every election moment and enjoy the victories to the fullest.

She also noted that Peter Obi's victory in Lagos brought her great joy.

Source: Legit.ng