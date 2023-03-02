New mum of twins, Seyi Edun, has taken to social media in remembrance of a troubling experience she had with a troll last October

Edun shared screenshots of her exchange with a troll who had heavily ridiculed her childlessness

According to Edun, she was already pregnant when the lady attacked her, and netizens had different reactions to her revelation

Nollywood actress Seyi Edun has called out a female troll identified as Tiwatope Abiodun, who made fun of her childlessness in October 2022.

Edun, who recently welcomed a set of twins with her husband, Adeniyi Johnson, dug up screenshots showing the hurtful comment Abiodun left on her page.

Abiodun had seriously dragged the actress for not having a child yet, adding that her childlessness is because she ended up with a colleague, Toyin Abraham’s former husband.

Edun made sure to tag the lady in question and mention how she doesn’t know her from anywhere.

According to the Nollywood star, at the time of the verbal attack from Abiodun in October 2022, she was already pregnant with a child.

See screenshots as shared by Edun below:

Nigerians react to Seyi Edun’s post

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"You can insult people with anything but not with childlessness. People who have gone through the wait period can tell you more, it’s not easy at all. Even if na your enemy, no one deserves to be mocked with childlessness."

veevogee said:

"Don’t ever mock someone with a situation they can’t change. You’re talking to their God."

ucheelendu said:

"My God people are mean in this life. A woman said this to her?"

jummylizzy1 said:

"God has answer you I don’t think you need all this."

neem_neems said:

"Ha! So there are actually people like this? I mean you sat somewhere just to be insulting someone you don’t know before? God abeg o! Gbami lowo oju aiye!"

ifys.kitchen said:

"Wow wow wow people are so mean. I waited for 9 years and it was no joke. I pray that no one EVER suffers this wait period. For all waiting mothers, God will do it for you. Amen."

best_royalcloset said:

"A fellow woman and a mum of 2 for that matter, what you mockers always forget is that, GOD is not a man. .GOD IS NOT A MAN."

Source: Legit.ng