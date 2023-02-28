Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson has warmed the hearts of his fans and followers with some adorable maternity shoot photos shared on Instagram

Johnson, who recently welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Seyi Edun, joined the heavily pregnant mum in the studio for the cute pictures

The new dad mentioned how God is never late in his blessings, and many were spotted in his comment section with more congratulatory messages

It is indeed a beautiful moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson and actress Seyi Edun, who recently became parents after waiting for seven years.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor broke the good news on his Instagram page with a lovely video of their newly welcomed twins.

Adeniyi Johnson and wife Seyi Edun spotted in baby bump photos. Photo: @adeniyijohnson

Now that the cat is finally out of the bag, the actor returned to his Instagram page with maternity shoot photos taken when his wife was still expecting.

The doting dad joined his woman in the studio and also propped up his tummy to appear like he was also carrying a child.

In his caption, Johnson noted that God’s time is never late, and his plans are always bigger and better.

Check out the lovely pictures below:

More congratulatory messages pour in for Johnson and wife

samobaba_comedian said:

"Congratulations guys!❤️"

olayodejuliana said:

"Screaming congratulations….. God bless and keep them ."

lafupcfr said:

"SOJ! Statistically !! @adeniyijohnson congratulations bro my love to madam and the babies . Jollof loading."

jideawobona said:

"Best picture today ."

sweet_babeangel said:

"Oluwaseun A verrrrrrrrryyyyyy biiiiig congratulations to you both @adeniyijohnson @i_am_shai we thank God for the safe landingand I pray that the twins arrival to the family will open many great doors of opportunitiesand as you have known their beginning you will not know their end in Jesus Name."

Source: Legit.ng