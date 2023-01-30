Nigerian Afrobearts fever Rema and his upcoming colleague Seyi Vibez got all the attention they needed recently

The Dumebi breakout star took to Twitter to use a picture of Seyi Vibez as his display picture on the Bird app, which was greeted by a similar gesture from street-pop act

Netizens react to the simultaneous picture event that happened between the two musicians as they try to guess the intentions behind them

It was a subtle timeline Twitter moment on Sunday, January 29, 2023, when the Mavins prodigy Rema uploaded a portrait of the street pop act Seyi Vibez.

Fans of the two artists stormed Twitter with an ovation to that effect.

Nigerian artists Rema and Seyi Vibez use each other as Display picture Credit: @heisrema, @seyi_vibez

Source: Twitter

Most of the comments and retweets speculated a joint project between the two, some felt it was how Rema wanted to show his support for the upcoming artist who has made great moves on the scenes.

There were a few traces of negative talks from those who thought Rema’s action was unnecessary.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the space of 5 hours, the Chance crooner changed his Twitter DP to Rema’s picture, which had a touch of Seyi’s aesthetic identity.

Fans of the fast-rising street act reacted in the same light to Rema's update.

Look at Rema's tweet on Seyi Vbez's picture

Look at Seyi Vibez's tweet on Rema's picture

Read what social media users are saying about Rema and Seyi Vibez using each other’s pictures

xosmusik:

"Burna dey motivate all of them."

enny_enny578:

"This pics and rema won look same,love seyi vibes."

phyres_x:

"I love this Rema. Show more love people!"

macquincy9:

"E clear normally."

mereije_anoti:

"People dem born for 2000 sabi understand themselves well well pass thier daddies .‍♂️"

ajebo_obdo:

Strategy to ask for a collabo

djkholow_official:

I love this Bromance

Seyi Vibez says Fela Kuti is his only inspiration, freezes Asake's comparison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that music star Seyi Vibez doesn’t seem to appreciate the constant comparison of his style to that of his colleague Asake

The Chance crooner made it clear that his style isn’t modelled after any of his peers in the music industry.

The singer went on to make it clear that his choir backup is only inspired by the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng