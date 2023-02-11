Nollywood actress, Bimbo Success, has once again given thanks to God after welcoming another child

The movie star recently shared the news of her giving birth to a baby girl a year after she welcomed her twin boys

Recall that Bimbo Success had been without child for many years after marriage and is now a mother of three

Popular Nigerian actress, Bimbo Success, has now welcomed a newborn baby girl to the joy of fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video compilation of her different pregnancy photos and accompanied the clip with a song praising God for changing her story and not letting people mock her.

Bimbo Success also went further to continue to thank God in her caption as she prayed for other women wanting children.

Fans celebrate as actress Bimbo Success welcomes baby girl. Photos: @bimbosuccess

Source: Instagram

Recall that the movie star was childless for many years after her marriage before she eventually gave birth to twin boys and a daughter a year later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In her caption she wrote:

“God Thanks for doing what you do! You are appreciated for all you do! The work you do is important and so appreciated. He is God almighty, the supreme being and worthy of all glory and honor, loving heavenly father,I thank you for all your Goodness in my life,I will remember all your good deeds and will remain thankful for the rest of my life. God has indeed been faithful,thanks for the gift of life,All glory to the king of kings and lord of lords.

Welcome to the world my princess, you shall fulfill your purpose and destiny

I pray for all waiting mother’s you shall all be blessed with the fruit of the womb”

See her heartwarming post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Bimbo Success over birth of her daughter

A number of social media users were filled with joy at the news of Bimbo Success’ childbirth. Many of them celebrated with her. Read some of their comments below:

leaddyskincare:

"Iya Ibeji!! Congratulations For every one looking for a miracle like this,it has jumped on you now and you will give birth with ease before the year runs out in Jesus name "

adedigold11:

"But so sorry I thinks she was the one gave birth to twins last year?"

yes_i_am_tamara:

"@adedigold11 Yes.. she was married for 6 years before she gave birth to does twins last year and God have Answer her again."

toppybaby:

"God of double blessings after waiting for so many years within two years God gave her 3 children, don joke with God ooooo."

thomaslolade:

"Congratulations, waoh so happy ur home is filled with children now. I tap into it IJN"

mide_fwesh:

"Ahhh she just welcome twins last year. God is great ooo."

theayinkehub:

"When God shows up He shows up completely."

Bimbo Success' twins clock 1

Popular Nigerian actress, Bimbo Success, had ample reasons to celebrate after her twin sons clocked the new age of one.

On November 16, 2022, the movie star’s baby boys marked their birthday and their mother took to her official Instagram account to celebrate them.

She shared some snaps of her baby boys rocking matching Yoruba traditional outfits on her page.

Source: Legit.ng