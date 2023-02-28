Singer Tiwa Savage is among Nigeria celebrities who didn’t take the long trip home to participate in the 2023 general elections

The afrobeats queen took to her Instastory channel with yet another update showing her fans and followers what she has been up to

The My Darling crooner linked up with popular American female rapper, Saweetie, and the ladies appeared all jovial in a video shared online

Singer Tiwa Savage seems to be on a mission to meet a lot of international celebrities as she recently updated fans about her latest celebrity meet.

The music star who is among Nigerian celebrities who didn’t make it home for the recently held presidential elections shared a fun video on her Instastory channel.

Naija's Tiwa Savage hangs out with rapper Saweetie. Photo: @tiwasavgae/@saweetie

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Tiwa met with American female rapper, Saweeetie, and the ladies appeared just like they’ve known each other for a while.

The video shared captured Tiwa Savage alongside the rapper and a third female friend as they all got goofy in front of the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

From indications, the ladies were heading out before they made a quick stop for the group selfie video.

A different photo spotted on Tiwa’s Instastory captured the ladies posing in front of a mirror for a quick group photo.

Check out the clip as sighted online below:

Tiwa Savage hangs out with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx

In a related story about Tiwa Savage's international link-ups, Legit.ng previously reported that the music diva met some of Hollywood's biggest superstars.

Apparently, the singer had attended a Vogue Magazine event, and she got to wine and dine with the superstars.

A photo captured the moment Tiwa took her place beside editor-in-chief Edward Enningful and Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio.

Interestingly, a different clip captured when Tiwa got busy on the dancefloor with famous Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx.

As expected, the videos sparked mixed reactions from fellow Nigerians in the online community.

One person who reacted wrote:

"Everything any female artiste wan do or is doing, Tiwa has been there and done that. Make trend no dey make us lose guard. She's a queen and more LEGEND!"

Source: Legit.ng