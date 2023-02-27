The clip shared by Funke got Nigerians giving their honest opinions towards the actress’ win, as they wished her the very best in days to come

The clip shared by Funke got Nigerians giving their honest opinions towards the actress’ win as they wished her the very best in days to come

Nigerian actress-turned-politician, Funke Akindele, has continued her campaign in Lagos as the state governorship election scheduled for March 11, 2023, approaches.

The Nollywood star, with her running-mate, Dr Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, visited some rural places in Lagos to share their good intentions towards improving Lagos state.

Funke Akindele resumes campaign days to Lagos state election. Credit: @funkeakindele

Source: Facebook

The actress, who is set to be the deputy governor of Lagos state, took to her Instagram page to share clips taken during the event.

Quoting the words of the great motivational writer Napoleon Hill, she said:

"’Victory is always possible for the person who refuses to stop fighting.’ The people of Lagos will not back down until victory is ascertained and the people’s choice prevails. Our mandate remains the same, which is; Making the people’s welfare our priority and taking back our dear state from the years of decadent governance. We must secure our future and that of our children for the general good of the state."

See her post below:

Netizens react to Funke Akindele’s campaign update

Nigerians visited the actress' post to show their support while making observations towards her victory.

folagade_banks:

"March 11th on our mind!! Competency is taking over!!!!."

@hairpalaces:

"Jandor is Tinubu’s boy, don’t be deceived. Yes we love Funke but LP all the way."

paperspen1:

"People in Lagos should vote Funke /Jandor o. Obidients are already saying it’s Rhodes they would vote for."

prince_lde:

'"See mumu day talk, na PDP wan give you the good government abi Ode."

saidi.lasisi:

"I wish she can use LABOUR platform..but I pray she wins…we don tire."

fargo071:

"Make you and your governor decamp go LP Ma … Nigerians nor 1 use eye see APC and PDP again."

ceo_minimiecouture:

"Please let’s all do this, if Labour can achieve this much in Lagos. Let's sweep APC out come governorship election."

Banky W loses to Labour Party candidate in Eti-Osa

Singer-turned-politician Banky W lost his bid to represent the Eti-Osa constituency in the House of Reps.

The music star lost the National Assembly seat to LP’s Thaddeus Attah, who racked up a total of 24,075 votes.

Attah took to social media in celebration of his victory, and Nigerians have since commiserated with Banky W.

