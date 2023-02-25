Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, says he is not looking to serve in any other cabinet because he is coasting to victory.

He disclosed this while speaking with journalists at his polling unit in Anambra.

Peter Obi says he wants to serve Nigerians by contesting. Photo credit: Arise

He said:

"If I have the opportunity to serve, I will serve the people. I won't steal their money No be my papa money. The reason why people are here looking at me is by is grace. If you take it away, you won't be here.

"The first thing I will do if I am elected president to is to thank God and care for the people.

"I am not looking for job, I am a very contented person. I just want to serve the people. I want to show compassion. I want to love them. I want to help the people out of poverty. My joy is in helping people."

