A viral clip of top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and popular wealthy Igbo businessman Paulo Okoye holding hands at an event has sparked reactions online

The alleged lovers were seen holding hands, getting quite cozy while they danced their shoes off at a party they attended together

Legit.ng, in its bid to confirm the veracity of the relationship, we tried to speak to Mama Priscilla herself about things with Paulo and how it started

Ace Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has been trending online recently after a video of her and a new man in her life holding hands went viral.

Iyabo Ojo and wealthy event promoter Paulo Okoye were seen in a trending video shared online by Toke Makinwa getting quite personal and a bit more than what just friends or adult acquittances would do to each other.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has stirred emotions online as video of her and Igbo businessman Paulo getting frisky goes viral. Photo credit: @_tosinsilverdam/@temilolasobola

In the trending clip, Iyabo personally reached out for Paulo's hands to hold him while she danced. In another viral video, the business mogul was seen getting frisky with Iyabo in a warm, tight embrace while they both shared a wide smile at their camera person.

Watch the video of Iyabo Ojo and Paulo holding hands while dancing at an event below:

See how netizens reacted to a viral video clip of Iyabo and Paulo spending time together

@mheenarh__:

"I’m so happy for her honestly I want her happy."

@_smiles_xx:

"Make I go google who Paul is? Wetin concern me with who him be?"

@_wandes_gram:

"For those of you that are lazy to go to google,I don bring food. Paulo Okoye or Paul O, is a Nigerian event promoter, talent manager, record exec, philanthropist and business man."

@oluwatobiloba_o:

"I hope its true o, Paul O is a real catch!"

@jonas._cynthia:

"With a matching bangle o. Omo I go love o."

@kylie__dbarbie__:

"As far say nor be person husband, this post is pointless if na person husband let us know."

@thelmapearl_oseji:

"Dis post is not relevant Tosin. Make she no live her life again? Nawa o."

No comments for now - Iyabo Ojo says about her relationship with Paulo

However, Legit.ng, in its bid to confirm the truth about the relationship, we reached out to Iyabo Ojo and what she said gives hints that they share something together more than just friendship.

However, they seem not to be ready to go fully public yet. She said:

"No comments about it for now."

