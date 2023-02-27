Before the presidential election on February 25, Iyabo Ojo had been very vocal about her demand for change in the country through Peter Obi

With reports that the Labour Party candidate won Lagos state largely believed to belong to APC's Tinubu, the actress has reacted on social media

The mum of two put up Obi's photo on her page, and taunted people who had been tagging Labour Party's results as fake

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has publicly supported Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The actress took to social media to rejoice on hearing reports that the politician won in Lagos state, a region supposedly built by the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Asiwaju Tinubu.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates Peter Obi's Lagos win Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo of Obi, Iyabo taunted people from other parties who forecasted the politician's loss.

She wrote:

"I hear say my Excellency Peter Obi won Lagos ..... na true or this one na fake? Make una help me confirm "

See the post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo's post

officialbblessingceo:

"Yes oooooo. Na wine I dey rush go buy now."

angelnikky:

"Yes, it's true. But we should be hearing the number of LP votes in Lagos in millions if they didn't intimidate and disenfranchise a lot of LP voters."

oyinbabyo:

"They manipulated the numbers but still Obi won ❤️"

dresticks09:

"Great! But lets not be overjoyed about this.. It’s strategic they are leaving Lagos for Obi, so other states they are rigging will look justified. Even tho, the margin is even much more than this.. Its all a game plan."

richy_manny:

"Na true ooo .. tinubu build Lagos .. Peter obi roof Lagos Abeg make una tell Eniola to share that aso ebi within her and sanwo Olu."

mhideybest:

"Even if he no later win ,but the fact that he defeated city boy in his city yen….He remains 001 oo"

vincentokonkwo:

"@iyaboojofespris City Boy collect soccer punch from GenZ youths despite rigging o omo."

alababolanle:

"Yes oooo. History made. We won the almighty Lagos."

vivianmatthew34:

"Tinubu done build Lagos Obi come help am roof am "

