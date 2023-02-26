Nigerian actress Chioma Akpotha tingled the hearts of her fellow countrymen with her active participation in this year’s election

The movie star stood her ground when thugs attacked her polling unit and was able to capture how they destroyed some of the ballot equipment in her centre

However, during the vandalism, it appeared a woman attacked her and tried to seize her phone while she was recording on a live video

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha had one hell of an event at her polling unit during election day.

First was when thugs attacked their centre to scare and disperse voters from performing their civic duties. The actress made sure she captured all that happened during the wreck.

Chioma Akpotha calls out the woman that attacked her in her polling unit Credit: @chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

The actress also stayed back at her unit to join other patriotic citizens to oversee the input of their results into INEC’s portal.

Chioma, still traumatized, came out to share the face of a woman who assaulted her and tried to collect her phone while she was on live video.

The movie star explained how she had been unable to sleep after all that had happened. And further promised to address other issues.

"This is the face of one of the women that attacked me and wanted to forcefully take my phone from me. I haven’t been able to sleep for the past few hours since the incident. I am so sad, and anxiety has kicked in."

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Chioma Akpotha's post

blessingjessicaobasi:

"THANK YOU!!!! God bless you for being soo Courageous Nneoma❤️."

k8henshaw:

"So sorry Chioma that you had to experience this hate!!"

glambyestel:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I was in same polling unit as you …u fought a good fight Chioma…God bless you ..pls who has updates about Inec uploading results??I can’t sleep..pls let’s all keep monitoring them ..this last min is the most crucial so all our Labor will not be in vain in Jesus name ♥️♥️♥️."

asoebiafrica:

"You stood your ground today Auntie you are a brave woman! And no one can take from you."

dangirwarumbidzai:

"Zimbabweans are with you in prayers. It's gonna be a God did year for you."

dorisariole:

"Nne well done. I speak peace to your mind and body. You’re preserved and kept by the Lord. The blood of Jesus covers you."

