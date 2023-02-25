Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was super excited as she successfully cast her vote alongside her husband Ned Nwoko

Regina revealed she was looking forward to a positive outcome while declaring Nigeria will be great again

A clip from the video Regina shared showed the moment she joined some women cooking in an open field

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Popular actress Regina Daniels also participated in the voting exercise, which took place in the country on Saturday, February 25.

The mother of two, who was elated to exercise her civic right, said she was looking forward to a positive outcome.

Regina Daniels elated as she votes. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina also shared a video of her and her husband, Ned Nwoko, at their polling unit.

A clip from the video also showed Regina joining some women cooking on an open field.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her caption reads:

“The day is finally here….. I am so elated to have successfully exercised my civil rights and duties by casting my vote wisely for my desired candidates. I look forward to a positive outcome. Nigeria will be great again .”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels’ video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

princy_edwards2:

"Eeyah couple goals."

audu_flozyof_abj:

"Una go win no fear."

aint_this_dave:

"Na so this one go vote PDP. LMFAO."

lee_pres:

"Peter obi is our president amen ."

that_girl__tam:

"Lol we sha saw the first video if you’re proud of who you voted why then delete?"

official_ochanya120:

"Well done sweetheart"

martwils_fabricsbeddings:

"Lp for president pls gina."

wizzypitarz:

"PDP and “a better Nigeria”don’t go together."

lokogbagba:

"Dis pepper soup na means of vote buying o.

asanwakc:

"Una de use plate of pepper soup deceive gullible people…..nonsense… plus your mama no get work and both of you Ned de marry…."

geebaby4real:

"Wether una like am or not OBI is our incoming president."

Seyi Tinubu and wife cast their votes

As expected, Seyi Tinubu, son of the All Progressive Congress (APC)) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu participated in the voting exercise, which took place all over the country today, February 25.

Seyi went to his polling unit alongside his wife Layal as he shared different videos of them on his Instastory.

In one video, Seyi and his wife showed off their marked fingers, indicating that they had cast their votes.

Source: Legit.ng