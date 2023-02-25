Actress Kate Henshaw went viral online after she called out the electoral body INEC for disenfranchising her and twenty others in her polling unit

According to the actress, she and the affected voters were unable to find their names on the BVAS

In a latest update, Kate revealed INEC brought another BVAS, which confirmed her name as she added that she had voted

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw finally cast her vote after she called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for disenfranchising her and twenty others in her polling unit.

In a video via her official Twitter handle, Kate lamented that she could not cast her vote because the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) - an electronic device used by INEC to authenticate and accredit voters, says she did not register.

Kate Henshaw finally cast her votes

In a new video, Kate, who was excited to finally cast her vote, revealed that INEC brought another BVAS containing her name and those affected.

She said in part:

“INEC didn't bring our BVAS machine. They now brought it. Alphabet A to J of which my surname is among are on the BVAS machine and I have voted. Thank You INEC but you should have brought the machine since.”

Sharing the video on Twitter, Kate added a caption that read:

“Una for collect today!! They finally brought the machine.. I called the @ineclagos @inecnigeria supervisor. voting has continued without any hitch. Na counting remain like this.”

Netizens react to Kate Henshaw’s video

See some of the reactions below:

drzobo:

"glad to hear this. Well done Aunty Kate ♥️."

westruns:

"Am happy you are smiling now. Those tear really broke my heart. Obi is winning."

seunolalomi:

"I never still see vote oooooo. Gone second time and still said it's not capturing my face fa, ah!!!!!!! @inecnigeria."

Kate Henshaw to wait till voting ends

Kate Henshaw was among the Nigerian celebrities who created a buzz online over early arrivals at their various polling units.

The vibrant actress was among the first to show up at her polling centre and took the fourth spot on the queue of people who will be attended to by INEC officials.

However, Kate explained that even though she would be done on time, she would not leave her electoral unit until all the votes were counted.

