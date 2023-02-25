Popular Nigerian comedian Brian Jotter came online to motivate his fans and followers to leave the comfort of their homes and go out to vote

The comic creator shared his plight as INEC officials directed him to a different polling center, far different from what he thought was his venue

Brian Jotter’s devotion to finding his voting center, regardless of the hitches that tried to hinder his movement, inspired his fans and followers

Ace Instagram comedian Brain Jotter is currently on the search for his polling unit.

The comic creator shared a video of himself in the company of friends and colleagues as they roamed the streets of Lekki to locate their pooling unit.

Brian Jotter searching for his polling unit on election day Credit: @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

Brain Jotter, in his search, noted that he was relentless in his mission until he found his polling unit.

"so we been choose VGC wey be our nearest unit but when ben check they say na phase one, we move. We say make we come drive since na VGC ,police stop us in between say no movement. Guess what? We park the motor, come down, we move… even na Ibeju-Lekki, guess what we move."

See the video below

Nigerians react

officialugeeroyalty:

I dropped a tear watching this. Dear God please help us. Let our sacrifices never be in vain."

zillion_art32:

"Na me Dey una back so ."

iamchinnyokus:

"Lmao I’m so proud of our youth God bless y’all , Nigeria will be great again Amen."

kate.darkoah:

"Ghanaians are with you in prayers but don't forget to vote obi."

chizoba_enemokwu:

"Wow This is the first time I’m hearing you speak clearly."

Source: Legit.ng