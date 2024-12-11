Ademola Lookman has disclosed that Victor Boniface deserves a place among the CAF Player of the Year nominees

The Atalanta forward believes the Bayer Leverkusen striker did enough to be shortlisted for the coveted award

Boniface bagged the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season Award after scoring 21 goals in 34 appearances last season

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has insisted that his teammate Victor Boniface deserved to be nominated for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

Boniface played a key role in Bayer Leverkusen's quest to win their first-ever Bundesliga title, which they achieved during the 2023/2024 season.

The Super Eagles forward helped Xabi Alonso's side stay unbeaten in domestic competitions throughout the campaign.

Ademola Lookman has said Victor Boniface also deserves a place among the CAF Player of the Year Nominees. Photo: MB Media.

Boniface scored 21 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the German outfit and bagged the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season Award.

However, a nagging injury kept him out of action for three months, and he consequently missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to his lack of fitness.

The 23-year-old recovered in time to help Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal.

Despite his impressive performance for the club, the forward missed out on the CAF Player of the Year nominees.

In a chat with Sporty TV YouTube Channel, Lookman disclosed that Boniface deserves a place in the CAF Player of the Year shortlist. He said:

"Obviously Boniface, my teammate, had an amazing season last year. I think with his personal achievements, personal goals, and also winning two titles last year with Leverkusen.

"They were unbeaten in their league, special, maybe he could have been nominated for sure but you know I am not the one that makes the rules, you know."

Hakimi to win CAF Player of the Year Award?

Legit.ng earlier reported that fex-Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze disclosed that he gathered information from a reliable source that Achraf Hakimi could win the prize.

The 26-year-old Paris-Saint-Germain defender registered five goals and seven assists for the Parisians during the 2023/2024 season.

The Moroccan international has already scored three goals and accompanied four assists this season.

