Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has made the news again during his social media hiatus over his act of generousity

The music star recently gifted one of his crew members, Yemight, a new car to the joy of many fans

Yemight took to his social media page to announce the great news and a number of netizens gushed over Davido’s kindness

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again earned the praises of people over his act of generousity to one of his crew members.

On February 23, 2023, the music star’s logistics manager, Yemight, took to his Instagram page to thank Davido for his new car.

On his IG story, he shared a clip of the vehicle and showed his appreciation to his boss, Davido. See the clip below:

Fans react as Davido buys car for logistics manager Yemight. Photos: @yemight006

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react as Davido buys car for logistics manager

It did not take long for the news of Yemight’s new car to make the rounds on social media and it got a lot of netizens talking. Many of them praised Davido for his kind gesture despite him being in a grieving mood.

Read some of their comments below:

brenda_nneoma:

“Yes we rise by lifting others, he didn’t lie walai , 001 my fav forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

lady_sobm:

“This man is grieving , yet still his pure hearted nature still gives. I’m amazed and I love him so much.”

collins_of_asia_:

“My 001 dey represent .”

bag_yoo43:

“001 doings❤️”

kosisooranu:

“He has a good heart ❤️.”

beccaszn:

“Doing good even offline!! A king for a reason!! Ori Ade .”

teeto__olayeni:

“Absent but still touching lives. Weldone Davido❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Davido gifts Keke driver fan N1m for plastering his photos all over his ‘machine’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has earlier reported that Davido recently decided to gift a keke driver N1 million after a video of his 'machine' went viral.

A video had trended on social media earlier of a young Keke Marwa (tricycle) driver who pasted stickers of Davido’s photos all over his vehicle.

Davido spotted the trending clip and reacted by reaching out to a blogger, Tunde Ednut, about gifting the boy N1 million. Tunde Ednut shared a screenshot of the DM he received from Davido where the singer made the N1 million pledge.

Source: Legit.ng