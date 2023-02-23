Newly married BBNaija star, Frodd, has caused a buzz on social media with his wife, Chioma’s beauty

Taking to his Instagram page, Frodd shared new photos of his bride from their traditional wedding day as he gushed over her

A number of netizens gushed over how beautiful she was as they congratulated the new couple, while others remembered his fellow ex-BBN star, Esther

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Frodd, has taken to social media to show off his new wife, Chioma.

On his verified Instagram page, the reality show star shared a series of new photos from their traditional wedding day.

In the post dedicated to Chioma, his beautiful wife was all smiles on her big day, flaunting her beautiful figure and wedding ring.

Fans asked of Esther after BBNaija's Frodd gushed over his new wife's beauty. Photos: @callme_frodd, @esther_biade

In the last slide of Frodd’s post, the reality star shared a throwback photo of him looking miserable from his BBNaija days.

Taking to the caption of the post, Frodd noted that he was proud to have her as his wife as he heaped Igbo words of praise on her.

He wrote:

“My own Personal AWWWWWN @pharmchi__ Omalicham Asa Nwanyi. Ngabasim | Olori mi ☺️ Proud to call you my wife.”

See his post below:

Fans gush over Frodd’s wife’s beauty as they react to her photos

A number of netizens trooped to Frodd’s comment section to congratulate him on his nuptials. Some noted how pretty his wife looked, while others wondered about the throwback BBNaija photo he posted in the last slide. Read some of their reactions below:

Princenelsonenwerem:

“Our wife .”

Kaishaofficial_:

“She is so pretty, congratulations .”

realsophy:

“Was that last slide necessary .”

lzie_baby:

“The last slide na, he get one girl wey b Esther wey show am peper baba was single to supol in that house , he was be save by God despite all nominations, if you watch that season frodd suffer shaaaas no body gree love am na.”

blessingpeter167:

“Aww she is pregnant already.”

prettydiamond2016:

“Seeing you makes me smile. Frodd keep moving. You have not get there yet. The whole world will still announce you.”

kris_ssly:

“Na this one Dem dey call WIFE!”

iwuomasuzy:

“Who are you subbing with the last slide Frodd.”

mizsthicknesz:

“See fine Girl na .”

___dahmi:

“This ur wife fine die.”

suczyk:

“Frodd ooo last slide lv hw u evolve nd made jokes of dose trying times e too choke congratulations cha cha.”

_favido_:

“Frodd what of Esther sef. Esther that year from bbn. Una go still dey rapor abi.”

Obi Cubana, other celebs storm Frodd's traditional wedding

The BBNaija star married his beautiful woman in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 18.

Frodd happily took to his Instagram page with a video showing fans his outfit for the special ceremony.

Billionaire, Obi Cubana, was among the popular figures who showed up for the BBNaija star.

