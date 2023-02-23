US rapper, 50 Cent, has reacted to Nigerian singer, Tekno, sampling one of his most popular songs

During an interview with MSNBC, the US star expressed his joy that Tekno had sampled his In Da Club song for his track Go

A video of 50 Cent’s positive reaction to the development raised a series of interesting comments on social media

Popular American rapper, 50 Cent, has trended on social media after he reacted to Nigerian singer, Tekno, sampling his hit song, In Da Club.

The Nigerian music star had sampled 50’s track for his song titled Go and it was a commercial success.

During an interview with MSNBC, 50 Cent was played Tekno’s version of his song and he was asked to share his thoughts on it.

Video of 50 Cent reacting to Tekno sampling his In Da Club song trends. Photos: @50cent, @teknomiles

The US rapper and businessman did not seem at all upset by the development. 50 Cent was all smiles as he commended Tekno for the sampling. According to him, it makes him feel great.

In his words:

“It feels great, it keeps me younger because they are right now, they are now.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as 50 Cent expressed joy that Tekno sampled his song

The video of 50 Cent’s reaction to Tekno’s sampling soon went viral on social media and got netizens talking. Some of them used the opportunity to drag Nigerian rapper, Black Face, who has been known to call out people who sample his songs.

Read some of their reactions below:

i.amcornel3:

“And he didn’t feel bitter .”

lov_sonya:

“Black face left the group .”

oritse_kesimi:

“If na black faze now he go say dem steal him song .”

i.karlis:

“You see am now , but ordinary JOGODO na why danfo driver wan carry am go court .”

emmyolowo01:

“That smile was real.”

moyotheshawty:

“Positivity ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

otunbabayo1:

“Maturity is everything @50cent .”

