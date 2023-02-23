Regina Daniels is known for coming to social media to talk about how her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, spoils her with millions

Regina's colleague Uche Maduagwu decided to advise her on how her constant show-off affects people

The actor added that everyone knows she is a billionaire's wife and would get money, so she should try to be discreet like Davido's Chioma

Uche Maduagwu has, in a post, said what many Nigerians would have been itching to tell actress Regina Daniels.

The mum of two is known for coming to social media to let the world know anytime her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko gifts her millions of naira and dollars.

Maduagwu, in a video, advised his colleague to look at how classy and mature Davido's Chioma is even though she is with one of the most successful celebrities in Nigeria.

The actor added that everyone knows Regina is married to a rich man, so her constant show-off is unnecessary.

To cap his advice, he noted that Nwoko is a politician, and people from his state would see how he gifts her millions for fun while they lack basic amenities..

Maduagwu also urged Regina to learn from Chioma and be spiritually mature like her.

He wrote:

"Dear Regina, if the Friends you Dey WAKA with no Dey advice you properly, Comot from them and choose Mature ones BIKO, I am only giving you this advice as a Colleague, no be every money Oga Ned allegedly DASH you Na him you go carry come social media, everyone already knows you marry Billionaire so what is all the unnecessary show off for? Learn from Chioma."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Maduagwu's post

ify2exel:

"But he is right ✅️"

browniwales:

"Chioma maturity need to be studied Chioma is the real definition of maturity it's not by age . Chioma is a Queen with so much class to a woman that raised up Chioma Adeleke, God bless you❤️ Chioma inspire me a lot "

omosefe_rose:

"Perfectly said nah munu dey worry regina."

chizzysamuels:

"Keep your advice to yourself oga and concentrate on changing your life."

greatnessloves:

"Please brother stop using Chioma to advise people you are creating jealousy for Chioma and it is dangerous. This is sad stop it."

donwingbb:

"What’s your own concern you need to be sued for saying nonsense on social media just tall and have a beard with no common sense."

Source: Legit.ng