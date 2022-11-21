Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is no doubt enjoying being married to a billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko

The movie star took to her page to share the credit alert she got from him after he sent her N10 million

According to Regina, all her tiredness disappeared after she got the mouthwatering gift from her husband

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has once again showcased the perks of being married to her rich politician husband, Ned Nwoko.

Regina had been known to campaign for her man as he vies for the senatorial seat in Delta North and it appears he has rewarded her for it.

Taking to her Instagram story, the movie star revealed that Ned had sent her N10 million and she went ahead to share a screenshot of the credit alert.

Regina Daniels' husband rewards her with N10m, she reacts. Photos: @regina.daniels

Not stopping there, Regina explained that she got the sweet gesture from her man while she was going from ward to ward campaigning for him.

According to her, she was hungry and tired but all of that disappeared after she got the credit alert from her husband.

She wrote:

“Whilst going from ward to ward, campaigning, hungry and tired, I received this alert from hubby. My tiredness disappeared even with this hot sun…thank you baby.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Regina Daniels shows off credit alert after husband sent her N10m. Photo: @regina.daniels

