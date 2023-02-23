Street music sensation Naira Marley has been trending online as netizens continue to drag him for being at the APC presidential campaign rally in Lagos state

Days after the performance, Naira Marley reacted to the trolling with a comment saying that to survive, one has to be useful

Since performing at the APC campaign rally in Lagos, the singer's social media pages have witnessed a barrage of insults, especially from Nigerian youths

Ace Nigerian singer and record label boss Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, continues to trend online days after performing at the APC Presidential campaign in Lagos state on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Since his appearance at the campaign ground, Naira Marley has been subjected to all forms of insults, bullying and abuse, but it seems the singer has had enough as he reacted with a comment on Twitter.

Fans react to Naira Marley's comment after days of getting dragged for campaigning for Tinubu at APC's rally. Photo credit: @nairamarley

In his tweet, he noted that for a person to survive, the person must stay useful.

However, netizen have said the exact meaning of Naira's comment isn't literal. Some translated it to mean that he did what he had to because of his EFCC case on fraud.

See Naira Marley's comment amidst his APC campaign rally performance trolling below:

See how netizens reacted to Naira Marley's post amidst his APC campaign scandal

@theworldiscold_1:

"That is the quote his case with EFCC. Maybe dey might drop his case after Tinubu wins."

@stanley_socy_stoner:

"Sharp my man , 4 dis campaign u performed, e make me like u wella …. Street grace no let some people value hardwork , person use him talent collect legit funds … some people Dey complain, like say after God no b d funds men go chase."

@icon_makanaki10:

"I can never blame Marley why he do the campaign."

@dequezgram:

"Useful to yourself niioo, no let person use you oh."

@ask_of_network:

"Na kolos cause am make e get e self."

@hype_frosh_jago:

"Agbado connection."

