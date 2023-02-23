Popular rapper Blaqbonez gifted his mother a new car as her birthday gift, and she couldn’t hide her excitement

The rapper’s mum took to her Instagram page to share a video showing the moment she stepped into the new car

Man of Blaqbonez’ fans and wellwishers have taken to social media to congratulate his mum while others applauded him for his action

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has stunned his mother, Okposio Roseline, with a new car as a birthday gift.

The rapper’s mother, who was too excited to keep the good news to herself, took to her Instagram page to share a video of her excitedly stepping into her new car.

Blaqbonez's mum showers prayer on him. Credit: @mamarose825 @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

She also added a caption where she showered prayers on Blaqbonez and thanked him for the ‘beautiful machine.’

“Wowwww.... Thank you, @blaqbonez, for this beautiful machine ❤️ May God bless and replenish you richly and abundantly in Jesus name ,,” Blaqbonez’s mum wrote.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Blaqbonez for gifting his mum a new car

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

shola_jr:

"The mama sef na comedian ."

iam_phormatz_:

"Omo daada."

raplord_rds:

"You buy this for a girl, she’ll probably underrate you and not appreciate but see how mummy is Happy, there’s a lesson for the wise here.."

kije___99

"She want pull slippers outside congratulations mummy."

jel_avii:

"Attention pls! DO NOT close your eyes when sleeping , you will wake up late."

its_prettychi:

"Mom is too young and beautiful."

nfdablunt:

"Where gracious brown con see new car with plate number ."

ketchup_134:

"She want Brabus abi Velar .. make the girl work for it now .. so go change am to any car she want if she get the money ..no stress my brah .. motherly love ❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng