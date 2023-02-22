Popular Nigerian celebrity hair vendor Rhiks recently trended online after a video of a mansion she recently completely went viral

The young businesswoman revealed in the caption of the viral video that the mansion was built as a gift for her mum

Rhiks is popular for being a close associate of controversial Instagram influencer Papaya Ex, and some netizens have criticised the pair's source of wealth

Popular Nigerian social media personality and celebrity hair vendor, Rhiks recently trended online after a video clip of the mansion she gifted her mum went viral.

Rhiks is a known close associate of famous Instagram influencer Papaya Ex. The hair vendor shared the viral video of the newly completed house online, tagging it with an emotional caption of how hard she's had to work to achieve all she's done.

Nigerian celebrity hair vendor Rhiks sparks reactions online after video of the new mansion she built and gift her mum went viral. Photo credit: @rhiks_place

Source: Instagram

She revealed that she lost her dad 19 years ago and has had to start fending for herself since her undergraduate days.

However, Rhik's video has stirred reactions in some quarters on social media as many questioned her true source of wealth to afford such a house in an urban area in Lagos, like Surulere.

Watch the video of the mansion Rhiks built for her mum:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video shared by Rhiks celebrating the achievement

@mo_bimpe:

"Wow this is huge sis , super proud of you, welldone sis."

@nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Omg this is huge…big big congratulations sis."

@mynameissefinatu:

"This is so beautiful❤️ Ya Allah I continuously pray I get to this place where I’m able to do beautiful things for my parents!! They deserve so much!!"

@official_mzzmorel:

"Haaa! this is hugeeeeeecongratulations rhiks iwona a jeun omo inshallah."

@martelli_concepts:

"What’s the real source of your wealth?"

@cici_pheyi:

"Amen congratulations ma by God’s grace I’ll do this for my mum too."

@official_khay_flex231:

"Awww wow this is so sweet papaya associates no Dey snooze it’s always big on big."

@hoyinkansolarr:

"I’ll do dz for my mum."

@biibii_hair:

"Congratulations Ope super proud of you."

Source: Legit.ng