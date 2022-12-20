Popular Indigenous rapper Zlatan Ibile marked his 28th birthday on December 19 as he put up some lovely pictures

However, while celebrating Zlatan, popular rapper Blaqbonez penned a lengthy message about how far they have come together

Blaqbonez’s birthday message stirred up different reactions from netizens with some criticizing him

Nigerian indigenous rapper and Zanku record label owner Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael popularly known as Zlatan Ibile marked his 28th birthday on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Zlatan took to his Instagram page to share pictures of himself and his son, Shiloh while appreciating God for adding a new year to his age.

Blaqbonez celebrates Zlatan Ibile at 28. Credit: @zlatanibile @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

The singer simply wrote:

“Chapter 28 GOD I’m grateful .”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post below:

Blaqbonez celebrate Zlatan Ibile

Like other Nigerian celebrities, Blaqbonez took to Zlatan’s comment section, with a lengthy message on how they have come a long way. The rapper added that he was happy all their struggles paid off.

He wrote:

"Bro we came a long way from that studio in Alapere, recording inside heat, jumping from one rap competition to the other, driving the Picanto u got from one of the rap competitions hahaha, but we never stopped and it paid off. Happy Birthday, g ."

See his post below:

A screenshot of Blaqbonez's comment. Credit: @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Blaqbonez’s statement

See some of the reactions below:

k_cash_197:

"@blaqbonez we no ask you story."

tenbagfuture68:

"@blaqbonez I know say you they online but to reply they hard!! Shea na because my account no dy verified ."

ibee2dworld:

"@blaqbonez must you tell story before you wish… @blaqbonez."

pretty_jen9:

"@blaqbonez who asked you bro."

iam_skidoboy:

"@blaqbonez you guys stand strong thank God you made it."

Zlatan Ibile speaks about Olamide's influence

Zlatan Ibile in a video that went viral spoke about the goodness and greatness of veteran music star and YBNL boss Olamide.

The singer listed himself alongside the likes of Adekunle Gold, Pheelz, Young John, Fireboy DML, and Asake as those who have been beneficiaries of Olamide’s goodness.

Zlatan also recounted how Olamide reached out to him via phone, adding that the YBNL boss took him to another state to record his first song.

Source: Legit.ng