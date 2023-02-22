Nigerian media personality, Adeola Ariyo, seems unfazed by the trolling on social media after reportedly ‘stealing’ her pregnant friend’s man

She took to her official Instagram page to flaunt him in a new loved-up video, and the clip got netizens talking

Some social media users shared their thoughts on their relationship and noted that it was not worth the trouble

Nigerian TV personality, Adeola Ariyo, has continued to trend on social media after reportedly stealing her pregnant friend, Munira Mudi’s man.

However, the media personality does not seem affected by her name trending on blogs for negative reasons, and she made sure to flaunt her friend's man who is now hers.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Adeola posted a loved-up video of herself with the man in question.

Adeola Ariyo flaunted the man she 'stole' from her pregnant friend in a loved-up video. Photos: @adeolaariyo, @munira_mudi

In the clip, she was seen posing for the camera before the man walked to her side, wrapped his hands around her waist and gave her a kiss on her neck before also smiling for the camera.

In the video's caption, Adeola noted that she was in her happy girl era. She wrote:

“In my happy girl era .”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Adeola Ariyo flaunts man she ‘stole’ from her pregnant friend

Read some of the comments of netizens to the video below:

Donjazzy:

“You people will not spoil relationships for us. We will find true love. Amen.”

tbellz07:

“No woman can snat*ch another woman's man because no man is an object that can be snatched unless he is willing. They both agreed to do whatever they are doing. The man was not snatched but went with her on his own volition.”

slimnicole:

“People don’t have conscience anymore ‍♀️ Can’t you find your own man? Why hurt a friend not just even any random stranger…all for a man .”

chinonso_:

“This type of relationship, she’ll do everything to make it work, even use her last blood if it requires it just so she can keep peppering people.”

thereal_ezinne:

“I don’t care what happened between the ex lovers … but if you’re attracted to your friends man, you’re a bad person!!! Of all the men in the world, you chose one who is affiliated to your friend nahhh.”

winnie.b__:

“All I can see here is a cheap man.”

becky_gyado:

“like there are so many men out there why d one ur friend is with? U must b a really sad person.”

pharmkara:

“What will be the point of this relationship you just got yourself into? Is it worth it? Your friend will forever be in his life because she has a child for him. And he will still sleep with, cheat on you with her. This relationship will stress you my dear. It won’t be worth it.”

