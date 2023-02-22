Popular Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri gave her two scents over a relationship squabble that went viral online

A young single mom openly dragged her ex-bestie over snatching her baby daddy and still had the guts to flaunt him online

Ruth condemned the situation on her page and advised people to stop fighting over any spouse who lets themselves be snatched shamelessly

Recently, a single mom and her ex-best friend caused a buzz on the internet. The ex-bestie was accused of snatching the young mom’s baby daddy, and not long after the story went viral, Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri shared her opinion.

The actress explained that nothing was worse than dating someone with no self-worth.

Source: Instagram

She stated:

"Any man who has self-worth will never let himself trend on social media for being snatched."

Ruth encouraged people to stop fighting over situations like that, as the spouse in question was never worth a fuss.

"Women/men. Gosh, stop fighting over spouses who have no value for themselves Gosh! I don’t care what your reasons are. Stop it. Any man that has sense will never publicly humiliate one for another."

See her post below:

Fans and colleagues react to Ruth Kadiri's post

uchejombo:

"Word."

thelydialadej:

"This is it! Nothing is as hilarious as a woman saying “he chose me over you” Girl! He’s still going to choose another woman over you when he’s bored because you both are valueless and deserve each other."

clear_stretch_marks:

"He will still leave the girl very soon and move over to the next available girl soon. His not worth fighting for or even talking about. No self w0rth periodt!!"

fertility_matterz:

"So many of your Colleagues are on this table o. Dey no go comment on this one ."

graced_vessel:

"A real man will never date his girlfriend's friend even if she is the last option...Just imagine your friend or even your neighbor sleeping with your girlfriend and even having the effontry to flaunt it on the social media space! Haba. For crying out loud is she or he the only human being in the world? Why bring controversy into your relationship. Even some workplace here in Europe do not encourage office romance. You need to learn to maintain some boundaries in life. Why not divorce your wife and marry your mother or sister because you feel they give you peace. What is bad is bad! You can't bring in a wood infested with ants into your life and don't expect to be bitten! Nonsense."

Source: Legit.ng